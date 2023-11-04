4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

By Desmond Ejibas

Four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are feared dead following an ambush by gunmen, suspected to be sea pirates, in Bakana community in Rivers.

A resident of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Saturday that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday.

The resident said the officers were shot dead on Bakana River in Degema Local Government Area by sea pirates.

“Two of the victims who are Muslims have already been buried according to Islamic rites,” the eyewitness added.

Reacting, the Spokesman of NSCDC in Rivers, DSC Olufemi Ayodele, who did not admit or deny the killing, said the command would issue a statement as more facts unfold. (NAN)

