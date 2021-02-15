Governors from four Northern states, on Monday, evening, visited Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, in Ibadan, over the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Shasha market in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting governors were, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state; Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state; Gov Abubakar Bello of Niger and Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

NAN also reports that the governors’ arrived at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, at exactly 7.pm and went into a closed door meeting with Gov Makinde.

A source at the meeting disclosed to newsmen that Gov Makinde will, on Tuesday, lead the visiting governors to Shasha community, for an on-the-spot assessment of the market, as well as meet with various stakeholders in the crisis, with a view to arriving at amicable solutions.

Also, present at the meeting were the Special Adviser on Security to Gov Makinde, Mr Fatai Owoseni; Special Assistant on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Alhaji Ahmad Murtala, among other stakeholders. (NAN)