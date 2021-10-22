4 motorcyclists docked for allegedly beating policeman

Four motorcyclists were on Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a police officer and causing his teeth to fall out.

The police charged James Dayo, 38, Musa Saheed , 27, Ganiyu Aliyu, 25 and Samuel Udoh, 27 with conspiracy, breach of peace and assault .

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on Sept. 22 at 8 & 9 Bus stop, Ayobo ,Lagos.

Ogu said that a group of Police Patrol team arrested Dayo who drove againt traffic on a one-way lane.

The prosecutor also said that his other accomplice came down from their motorcycles and attacked the police men.

The prosecutor said that they injured Sgt. Bada Adebayo, removed two of his teeth and injured on his face .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 168 ,174 ,and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for mention.(NAN)

