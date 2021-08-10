4 men, teenager docked for alleged cultism

Four men and a teenager on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged cultism.

The police charged Hammed Ekundayo, 23; Oluwasegun Ayodele, 31; Kayode Ojo, 35, Samuel Aderibigbe, 19; and Martins Idada, with two counts of conspiracy and belonging to ”Eiye/ Buccaneer confraternity”, an unlawful Society.

They all pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the defendants and some persons at large, committed the offence on June 8, at Epic Hotel and Bar, Jumofak area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said that the defendants were members of the Eiye and Buccaneer confraternities that terrorised the community.

The Prosecution also said that the defendants conducted themselves in manners likely to cause breach of the peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

It also contravened Sections 2 (3) (a) (b) (c) (d) of the unlawful Societies and Cultism Law (prohibition) of Lagos State, 2021.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for mention. (NAN)

