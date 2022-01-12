4 men docked over alleged murder of RCCG pastor

Four men on Wednesday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Babatunde Dada to death.

The defendants are; Faruk Muhammed, 16, Kasali Jamiu, 19, Mumuni Toheeb, 21, and Mubarak Soliu, 20.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and receiving stolen property.

The first and second defendants are facing the first two counts of conspiracy and murder, while the second and third defendants are facing the third count of receiving stolen property.

The prosecuting lawyer with the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Mr Julio Hodonu, brought before the court a remand request for the first two defendants for a period of 30 days.

He said that the remand would enable the police conclude investigation in the case.

The Chief Magistrate Mrs Linda Balogun, remanded the first defendant, Muhammed in the Special Correctional Centre for boys, Oregun while the second defendant was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The third and fourth defendants were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court and they must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Balogun held that the sureties must also show proof of employment and sources of income.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 14, for legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Earlier, counsel to the first defendant, Mr Oyekanmi Isijola, informed the court that there was an error in the age of the first defendant and requested for a correction in the court documents.

Balogun requested for a proof of age from the counsel who later furnished the court with the defendants’ birth certificate which facilitated the change in the age.

The prosecutor, Hodonu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 3, 2021, at Road 13, 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

He said that the first two defendants; Muhammed and Jamiu, stabbed the deceased, Mr Babatunde Dada, an RCCG pastor and stole his Spark S Tecno phone valued at N60,000.

Hodonu further said that the defendants used a wood to knock the deceased on his head and he became unconscious before stabbing him to death on his neck with a broken bottle.

He said the third and fourth defendants, Toheeb and Soliu, had at Ijora-Badia area of Lagos received the deceased stolen phone from the first two defendants with an intention of selling it.

He told the court that the defendants were arrested in Ilorin and that the objects used in the alleged murder were recovered.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, 223 and 328 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 stipulates death penalty for the offence of murder, while 328(1) provides for 14 years for receiving stolen property. (NAN)

