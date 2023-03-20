4 men docked for allegedly stealing 107 building blocks

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Four men were on Monday docked in a Kuje Upper Area Court, for allegedly stealing one hundred and seven numbers of building blocks worth N38, 500.

The police charged Paul Awolabi, 33, Daniel Anyawu, 37, Habib Mohammed, 32 and Zakaria Abubakar, 25, for three count of Joint act, conspiracy and theft.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Andrew Peter, told the court that the defendants, all artisans committed the offence on March 15, 2023 at Pagi Area of Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Peter said that on March 15, at about 1400 hours, one Isiaka Musa, reported the matter at the Pegi police station in Kuje.

He sad that the four men trespassed into his farm land at Pegi and stole about 107 building blocks worth N38, 500.

He said during police investigation all the stollen items were recovered from them.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 342 and 286 of the penal code.

The presiding Judge, Malam Gimbal Mohammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N30,000 each with a reasonable surety.

Mohammed adjourned the case until March 22 for mention. (NAN)