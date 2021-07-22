4 men docked for alleged illegal mining

Four men on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun, for alleged illegal mining and stealing cocoa beans worth N17, 000.

The police charged two brothers, Silifat and Muritala Olagbaju, 30; Olusola Olajide, 35 and Ebenezer Owojori, 41, with conspiracy, stealing, malicious damage and threat to life.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between May 26 and May 27, 2021 at Obalayan Farm land Along Saga Area of Ile-Ife.

Elijah said that the defendants conspired with twelve others, at large and stole wet cocoa beans worth N17, 000, property of Taiwo Afolabi.

The prosecutor said the defendants dug several holes belonging to Obalaayan’s family, represented by Chief Gafaru Adeyemi and Sunday Adewoyin in search of gold.

Elijah alleged that the defendants also threatened to kill Taiwo Afolabi, Sunday Adewoyin and their families with cutlasses and guns.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions sections 86, 390(9), 451, 516A and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Ifedayo Olowoyo, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term.

He pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

Aluko added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and addresses to be verified by the prosecutor.

He said that the sureties must present three years tax clearance certificate as well as sureties and that the defendants must to present three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 16, for hearing.(NAN)

