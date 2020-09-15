4 men appear in court for alleged theft, malicious damage

Four men, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft and malicious damage.

The defendants, Yahaya Salami, 51; Nasiru Salami, 45; Abdulganiyu Musa, 34 and Yusuf Musa, 58, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and malicious damage.

The police prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on April 22 at Itamon community in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants and others at large stole one LG sound system valued N80, 000 belonging to one Wale Agidigbi.