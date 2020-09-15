4 men appear in court for alleged theft, malicious damage

Four men, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft and malicious damage.
The defendants, Yahaya Salami, 51; Nasiru Salami, 45; Abdulganiyu Musa, 34 and Yusuf Musa, 58, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and malicious damage.
The police prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on April 22 at Itamon community in Ado-Ekiti.
He alleged that the defendants and others at large stole one LG sound system valued N80, 000 belonging to one Wale Agidigbi.
Okunade also alleged that the defendant and others at large, maliciously damaged eight sliding windows valued N120, 000, one generator valued N80,000.
Other items damaged are, one front windscreen glass of Toyota Camry vehicle valued at N150,000, some asbestos and other items in the house valued N500,000 belonging to the complainant.
Okunade noted that the offences contravened Section 390 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.
The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.
The defendants pleaded not guilty and their counsel, Mr Chris Omokhafe urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke in her ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety each in like sum.
She adjourned the case until October 2 for mention. (NAN)
