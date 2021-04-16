4 members of same family killed in southern Afghanistan

 Four members of the same family were killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shah Wali Kot district late on Thursday, a spokesman for the police chief Jamal Barakzai said.

The police said the victims were children, a and a man, who were residents of the district.

Provincial councilor Sayed Ahmad Sillab also confirmed the incident.

No took for the incident. However, Taliban militants regularly plant explosives to target security , which more often result in civilian casualties.

The across Afghanistan has left 573 civilians dead and another 1,210 wounded in the first three months of this year, a 29-per-cent increase compared to the same period in 2020, according to the UN’s Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Of particular concern is a 37 per cent increase in the number of female civilians and a 23-per cent increase in children killed and wounded in the first quarter. (dpa/NAN)

