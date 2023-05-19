4 in court over alleged murder of traditional ruler

By Christian Ogbonna

Four suspects, on Friday, appeared before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court for allegedly killing the 76-year-old traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi, Mr Christopher Ewa.

The defendants, Nnabuike Egede, Chukwudi Aliewa, Obinna Igwe, Okechukwu Nwamgbegbu and others now at large.

The accused are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and cultism.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Bassey Okon, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 27 at Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Okon told the court that the offences are punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Law of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Godwin Otah, applied for bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Ojemba Isu-Oko, opposed the bail application for lack of jurisdiction.

Isu-Oko, however, advised the lawyer to apply to a higher court for the bail of the defendants and adjourned the matter till June 16 for further hearing. (NAN)