4 in court over alleged illegal electricity connection

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned four men at an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged illegal re-connection of power supply to their houses.

The defendants are Favour Okereke, 21; Azubuike Ikpa, 32; Gbenga Ayodele, 31; and Moses Osahon, 39.

They were charged on three-counts of conspiracy, unlawful re-connection of power, and causing a breach of peace.

The defendants each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 28. at the Abule Oyo area of Jakande Estate in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendants respectively re-connected power supply to their houses from the machine of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) after they were disconnected.

The prosecution said that this was done without lawful consent of owner (EKEDC).

According to him, the defendants also caused a breach of peace on the same day, by conducting themselves in an unruly manner.

He said that the offences contravene the provision of sections 168, 295 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr L.K.J Layeni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Layeni adjourned the case until May 11 for trial. (NAN)

