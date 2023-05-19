4 fuel attendants docked over alleged N17m theft charge

By Olaitan Idris

Four fuel attendants were, on Friday, brought before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrate’ Court over alleged conspiracy and theft of N17 million at a filling station in Ikeja, Lagos.

The defendants, Stephen Enemi, 29; Juliana Onumajuru, 41; Chioma Opara, 20 and Odebunmi Olakekan, 23, whose addresses were not given, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences sometime in September 2022 at MRS Oil and Gas, Ikeja, Lagos.

Momah said that the defendants conspired and stole N17 million belonging to their employer, one Nkechi Okeke.

She said that records from the filling station showed that the defendants had misappropriated the money.

The offences, according to her, contravene Sections 168 (d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (revised), 2015.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10 million each, with three responsible sureties each in like sum.

Olatubosun directed that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos government and have their addresses verified by the court.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 19 for mention. (NAN)