4 friends in court for allegedly damaging N3.5m fence

The police charged Oyenuga Wasiu, 52; Yekinni Fatai, 32; Oteniya Kazeem, 50; and Salau Olayinka, 39; whose addresses were not provided, with conspiracy, felony and wilful damage.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 29, 2020 at about 9 a.m. at Jerry farm area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendants trespassed into a land belonging Olayinka Owoeye and stole iron rods worth N3.5 million and roofing plank worth N800,000