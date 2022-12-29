4 feared dead as explosion rocks Okene

By Thompson Yamput

An explosion occurred on Thursday morning in Okene, Kogi, in which no fewer than four persons are feared dead, according to police report.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the explosion occurred at about 9 a.m.

The blast occurred near the wall of the second gate of the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ibira on Kuroko road, Okene.

A vehicle and two motorcycles were also burnt in the explosion.

An eyewitness said that the explosion occurred in a vehicle and the motorcycles, killing the two cyclists instantly.

The charred corpses were sighted at the scene of the explosion even as the security operatives sealed off the area.

“I was in the house when I heard a loud explosion, by the time I came out, I saw a vehicle on fire burning, along with two motorcycles, close to the second gate of the Ohinoyi’s palace.

“The explosion was so massive, with three bodies lying on the ground around the palace, ” an eyewitness said.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the Kogi Police Command’s spokesman, who confirmed the development, described the incident as “very unfortunate” and “shocking.”

Ovye-Aya said that the police was on top of the situation as security operatives had already sealed off the area.

He said that investigation into the blast had begun.(NAN)