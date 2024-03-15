4 estate agents in court over alleged conspiracy to steal a child

The Police on Friday, arraigned four men before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy to steal a 3- year-old child.

The defendants are, Bayo Adeyeye, 54, Michael Simon, 44, Olasheu Odipo, 49, and Gabriel Olomolaye, 69.

The defendants, who reside at Ojo area of Lagos State, are being tried for conspiracy.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan. 31, at 35, Moshalashi St., Edegbin Shibiri, Ojo, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants, as estate agents, secured an apartment at the above address for a woman, Charity.

The prosecutor alleged that Charity, after only three days of moving into the house, took her neighbour ‘s three children, ages, 9, 7 and 3, with her on the pretext of wanting to buy them something.

The prosecutor told the court that while Charity left the two grown up kids on the street, she absconded with the youngest child without any trace

He said that offences contravened section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until April 18 for mention. (NAN)

By Moronke Boboye