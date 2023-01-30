4 escape death in Osun auto accident

By Joshua Oladipo

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ) in Osun, said that four persons escaped death in an accident on Akure -Ilesa highway.

The Osun Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisai , said this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Monday in Osogbo.

Benamaisai said the accident occurred on Sunday at about 6:10 p. m. around Igbalajewa area , 10 km from the FRSC base at Ipetu-Ijesa area , Osun .

He said a white Howo commercial truck with number plate AKD 123 XV , had head on collision with another white commercial Howo tanker with number plate T 1239 LA, due to reckless driving .

” The accident occurred due to speeding , overloading and none compliance with the road traffic regulations.

” Also, four persons were injured during the cause of the accident and have since been taken to both Wesley Hospital and Lawrence Medical centre in Erin-Ijesa for treatment.

” It was only one passenger that was unhurt out of the five of them , while the remaining four got injured .

” The command also recovered the sum of N27, 200 from the accident scene with one unity bank ATM card, ” Benamaisai said.

According to him, the command will not spare any road user going against the road safety laws when apprehended .

Benamaisai advised motorists against dangers of wrongful driving and negligence of road traffic regulations for safety of lifes and property. (NAN)