4 escape death as 4 more two-storey buildings collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

November 1, 2019

A picture of one of the rescued workers at Glover court building collapse receiving treatment in the Lagos Emergency Response Ambulance. (NAN)

Four persons escaped death following the collapse of four uncompleted two-storey buildings at about 4:10 p.m. at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that all the four collapsed buildings were under construction.

“LASEMA officials have already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“In the ongoing operation at the Glover court construction site with a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction and five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse.

“The only construction worker reportedly still trapped under rubble of the collapsed building is 24-year-old Yomi, as all other workers have been accounted for,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He urged Lagos residents within the vicinity of the incident to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that one of the rescued victims from the incident was receiving treatment.

Channels Tv however reported Friday night that one person was confirmed dead.(With reports mainly by NAN)

