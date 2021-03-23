The Police on Tuesday arraigned four persons before an Ebonyi Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of the peace and intent to cause public disorder.

The defendants: Paul Nwogudu,’m’; Chukwuebuka Chukwu, ‘m’; Ebonyi Chukwudi, ‘m”; and Ehiri Kelech, ‘m’ are facing charges of : unlawful assembly and illegal protest to cause a breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Igboke Joel, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 7 at Isaiah Eze’s Block Industry behind Abakaliki Rice Mill in Abakaliki Local Government area of the state.

Joel said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

“They organised an illegal protest against one Emeka Nwibo for the purpose of forcibly removing him and the caretaker committee members he led from office of the Tipper Drivers Union of Ebonyi State.

“The accused, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 70 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33 vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria,” he stated.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, while their counsel, Mr Donatus Njoku, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Blessing Chukwu, in her ruling granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety each.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until April 8, for hearing. (NAN)

