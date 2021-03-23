4 docked over alleged breach of peace

The Police on Tuesday arraigned four persons an Ebonyi Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged of  the peace and intent to cause public disorder.

The defendants: Paul Nwogudu,’m’; Chukwuebuka Chukwu, ‘m’; Ebonyi Chukwudi, ‘m”; and  Ehiri Kelech, ‘m’ are facing  charges of : assembly and protest to cause a of the  peace.

The  prosecutor, Insp. Igboke Joel, told the court that the defendants  committed the offences on Feb. 7 at Isaiah Eze’s Industry behind Abakaliki Rice Mill in Abakaliki Local Government area of the state.

Joel said  that the defendants conducted  themselves in a manner likely to cause a of the peace.

“They organised an  protest against one Emeka Nwibo  for the purpose of forcibly removing    and the  he led from office of the Tipper Drivers Union of Ebonyi State.

“The , thereby,  committed an offence punishable under Section 70 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33 vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria,” he stated.

The defendants  pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, while their counsel, Mr Donatus Njoku, urged the court to grant them , with a promise that they would not jump .

The chief magistrate, Mrs Blessing Chukwu,  in her ruling granted each of the defendants  in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety each.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until April 8, for hearing. (NAN)

