4 die on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Four persons died on Thursday while nine others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and an unregistered truck at Obada Oko on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that 14 people were involved in the accident, comprising nine male adults and five female adults.

According to her, nine persons sustained injuries: four male adults and five female adults.

A total of four persons were recorded dead, all male adults

She said two vehicles were involved with registration numbers KRD831YD a Mazda Bus and unregistered Truck.

She stated further that the accident was caused by route violation by the unregistered truck which collided with the bus marked KRD 831 YD, saying unfortunately the driver refused to stop.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, State General Hospital, Ijaye , Abeokuta and Aries Medicare Hospital, Obada town for medical attention.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the deceased had been taken away by their family members.

She explained that the FRSC Sector Commander in the state , Ahmed Umar, advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

He reiterated the roles of passengers in cautioning drivers and also using the Toll free number 122 to report any reckless driving.(NAN)