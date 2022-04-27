4 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

By Abiodun Lawal

No fewer than four persons were burnt to death while 13 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus, at Fidiwo on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Umar said that the accident occured at 2:25p.m. and was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control which led to the vehicle summersaulting and in the process catching fire.

He said that all those involved in the accident were male adults.

“The vehicle registration number could not be retrieved,” he said.

Umar said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu

He said that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Victory Hospital.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and avoid excessive speed. (NAN)

