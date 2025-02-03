4 arraigned over alleged theft of N6m worth of diesel 

Four men were on Monday arraigned in an Amawbia Chief Magistrates’ Court, Awka, Anambra, for allegedly stealing diesel valued at N6 million.



By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Four men were on Monday arraigned in an Amawbia Chief Magistrates’ Court, Awka, Anambra, for allegedly stealing diesel valued at N6 million.

The defendants are Adewale Ajogun, Solomon Godwin, Samson Anasike and Agnes Ezechukwu.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen diesel.

When the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Agu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 15, at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Regina Junction, Awka.

Agu alleged that three of the defendants conspired and stole diesel valued at N6 million, belonging to the hotel.

The prosecutor said Ezechukwu allegedly received the stolen diesel.

He said the offences contravened Sections 495(a), 353(12) and 393 of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol. II Revise Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991, as amended.

Chief Magistrate Nonyelum Anyaegbunam admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1.5 million, each, with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case to May 21, for hearing or report of settlement.(NAN)