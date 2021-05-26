The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has announced that the issue of £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved yet, adding that, in fact, the money was “still being awaited.”

A statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike mnipr, Director (Information, Press and Public Relations), OAGF therefore stated that so far, no money has been returned to Delta State

The statement titled: “RE: £4.2m IBORI LOOT: PUTTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT” reads”

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

“The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

“This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.”

