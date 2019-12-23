3SC’ll secure promotion ticket to NPFL, Gov. Makinde assures fans

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday in Ibadan assured supporters of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan that the team would secure promotion ticket this season.

He gave the assurance at the Lekan Salami Stadium at Adamasingba in Ibadan afyer a match involving 3SC and Ekiti United Football Club of Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3SC took on Ekiti United FC in a week 5 match of the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL).

NAN reports also that 3SC defeated Ekiti United 1-0 through an 87th minute goal by Chinedu Enuademu.

The governor expressed optimism that 3SC were due for promotion into the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“3SC are due for promotion into the NPFL this season and our administration will do everything humanly possible to ensure the club are promoted. We must regain the club’s lost glory,” he said.

Makinde said his being there on Sunday to watch the match was to support the team and ensure the team secured a promotion ticket into NPFL from their group.