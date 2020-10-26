3rd Mainland Bridge: FRSC warns motorists flouting traffic rules on diversion

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos has warned motorists against flouting traffic rules on diversion at Adeniji inward Iyana Oworo on the Third Mainland bridge. Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, gave the warning on Monday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Ogungbemide said that the Third Mainland Bridge was still under repairs and the diversion plan earlier issued to motorists must be strictly adhered to.

He said that the Corps was disturbed by the recent disruption of law and order where motorists drove against traffic.

“FRSC Lagos boss hereby wishes to warn against such act, adding that the Lagos Island bound traffic from Iyana Oworo would still experience unhindered movement from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. and vice versa.

“Motorists should note that orderliness has been restored on the Third Mainland Bridge and other part of the state.

“Motorists are advised to obey all traffic rules and regulations by abstaining from driving against the flow of traffic ‘One way’ to avoid crash and head on collision.

“Alternative routes for Mainland bound motorists are: Osborne Road Ikoyi to Carter Bridge can access Eko Bridge through Ijora Olopa to Funsho Williams Avenue.

“Also Dormanlong Bridge to Ikorodu or use Carter bridge to Iddo through Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay. One can also pass through Jibowu to link Ikorodu road then connect your destination.

“From Ozumba Mbadiwe Road you can link Falomo Bridge through Alfred Rewane to Awolowo Road or Osborne Road to Iluburin connect Carter Bridge can be used by motorists moving from Victoria Island to access Mainland,” Ogungbemide said.

He said that other option was for motorists to use Bonny Camp through Mekwuen/Independence bridge to Marina bridge through Apongbon to Eko bridge down to Ijora Olopa, Iddo – Oyingbo to Ebute Metta/Adekunle to Iyana Oworo.

Ogunbemide said that motorists could also link Adekunle to Iyana Oworo using the ramp bridge that was still open for use.

He said that if the lawlessness continued, the corps would clamp down on erring motorists, adding that the challenges faced recently by the state and the country had not changed the regulation governing movements on the said bridge.

He said that both the Carter and Eko bridges were fully open to the motoring public. (NAN).