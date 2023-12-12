3R: CITAD trains 40 youths on digital tech repair, recovery, reuse

Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), with support from the Association for Progressive Communications (APC), has begun its second phase of training aimed at empowering 40 young individuals in Kano State with expertise in digital technology repair, recovery, and reuse (3R).

This initiative addresses the health risks associated with electronic waste (e-waste) and promotes the adoption of a circular economy model.

During an orientation session held at CITAD’s office, Malam Ibrahim Nuhu, representing Engr. Y.Z. Ya’u, CITAD’s Executive Director, underscored the importance of active participation in the training.

He urged participants to develop comprehensive 15-20 year business plans and emphasized the significance of registering these plans with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for effective service delivery.

Nuhu further highlighted the project’s central objective is equipping participants with strategies for implementing a refurbished approach to e-waste management and integrating the circular economy.

He emphasized that transforming e-waste into functional devices will not only safeguard public health but also create economic opportunities for communities, generate employment, and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Dr. Nura Jafar Shanono, of Bayero University Kano’s Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, delivered a presentation on “Circular Economy in the Digital Tech Sector.”

He explained that the circular economy seeks to extend the lifespan of products, regenerate resources, and minimize waste, ultimately addressing global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

Professor Aliyu Jauro, Director-General of NESREA, sent a goodwill message to CITAD, emphasizing the significance of the training program.

Represented by Engr. Umar Adamu, the DG encouraged participants to leverage the acquired knowledge effectively to eliminate e-waste from their communities and champion the circular economy as a driving force for positive change in our interconnected and competitive world.

