381 people killed, 2,082 injured during “Special Operation Zero” nationwide – FRSC

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) killed 381 people during the Yuletide “Operation Zero” tolerance to crashes across the nation.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, said this during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja that the Corps recorded a total of 626 RTCs across the nation.

Biu who said that 4,698 people were involved in the RTCs added that 2,082 people were injured which included various degrees of injuries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Just concluded 2022 Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol began on December 15, 2022 and came to a conclusion on January 15, 2023.

Biu said that the gratifying development was that the Corps went into the exercise with strategic initiatives that would tackle all variables that promoted RTCs particularly speed which had been a principal risk factor over the years.

He said that the Corps was out to check and tackle it head on by intensifying enforcement on the compulsory installation of Speed Limiting Device by all commercial vehicles.

“We also ensured that the 2022 exercise was well put together with evidence-based projections, timely and judicious deployments of personnel and equipment complemented by a large pool of volunteers

“These are in the categories of; the Police, Military and Paramilitary Agencies, Ambulance Service Organisations, Federal and State Ministries of Works, Construction Companies, and Community Volunteers.

“During the Operation Zero Tolerance to road crashes, a total of 2,295 people were rescued without injuries while 30,726 People were arrested for various offences.

“690 people were arraigned, out of which 650 were convicted with paid fines, 0 were imprisoned, while 40 were discharged and acquitted, “he said.

Biu said that there were increase in the 2022 records as against 2021 adding that the increase recorded in most of the data presented occurred majorly because of increased visibility.

This, he said was as a result of a much wider coverage by Operatives, particularly with establishment of Local Government Stations which resulted in almost all traffic crashes across the country been captured.

The FRSC boss said that it was even more pertinent to note that the main factors responsible for the crashes were speed violation and continuous night journey leading to Fatigue.

He said that driving Under Influence, dangerous driving, Wrongful overtaking and tyre violation (worn out and expired) were among notable factors that caused RTCs during the yuletide season.

He urged travelers to as much as possible avoid excessive speed and steer clear night trips due to the perennial dangers that comes with it.

He emphasised that poor visibility, excessive speed, fatigue and other unhealthy driving behaviours were also associated with driving during the dark hours on Nigerian roads.

“I say this because, travelling at night is a risk factor to all road users, and this must be totally avoided to save lives, “he said. (NAN)