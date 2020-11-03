38% of children in Oyo State are malnourished — Survey

Thirty-eight per cent of children in Oyo State are suffering from malnutrition and stunted growth, Dr Kahijat Alarape, the Oyo State Project Coordinator at Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria said in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Speaking at an ongoing five-day capacity training for media practitioners and civil society organisations on scaling up nutrition in Nigeria, Alarape noted that the 38 per cent was far higher than WHO’s acceptable standard of 20 per cent.

She noted also that the level was high in spite of the state government’s efforts at reducing its nutrition burden.

In his remarks, Mr Olusegun Adio, Oyo State Coordinator of The Civil Society- Scaling up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), a coalition of non-governmental organisations, appealed to the state government to implement the Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition to lessen malnutrition in the state.