3,648 die in auto crashes in 7 months – FRSC

September 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



At least 3,648 lives were lost in 7,567 road crashes nationwide between January and July, the has said.

Its Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said 22,187 persons sustained varying degree of injuries in crashes.

“Between January and July 2021, corps recorded 7,567 accidents; of this number, 1,864 were fatal, 4,774, serious, 929 were minor.

“Also from January to July 2021, 3,648 people were killed, 22,187 people survived crashes with different degrees of injuries,’’ he said.

Kazeem said that corps also recorded 410,754 offences period; arrested 369,436 offenders and secured conviction of 3,165 of them. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,