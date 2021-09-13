3,648 die in auto crashes in 7 months – FRSC

At least 3,648 lives were lost in 7,567 road crashes nationwide between January and July, the FRSC has said.

Its Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said 22,187 persons sustained varying degree of injuries in the crashes.

“Between January and July 2021, the corps recorded 7,567 accidents; of this number, 1,864 were fatal, 4,774, serious, while 929 were minor.

“Also from January to July 2021, 3,648 people were killed, while 22,187 people survived the crashes with different degrees of injuries,’’ he said.

Kazeem said that the corps also recorded 410,754 offences during the period; arrested 369,436 offenders and secured the conviction of 3,165 of them. (NAN)

