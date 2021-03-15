Mrs. Bukola Onyishi, Country Director, Women for Women International, an NGO, has announced that no fewer than 3,600 women in Bauchi state would be empowered to become self-reliant over three years.

Onyishi stated this, on Monday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Bauchi, adding that the International NGO would select beneficiaries from areas with high influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

She identified the benefitting communities to include Tirwun, Maraban Liman Katagum, Bununu and Tafawa Balewa, in Bauchi and Tafawa Balewa local government councils, respectively.

The country director said that 300 women from each of the communities would undergo 12 months training, including numeracy, literacy classes and sessions on Village Savings and Loans (VSL).

“The program will be conducted for three years. 300 women will be participating annually in each of the communities. Women for Women International will provide monthly stipends for all the beneficiaries,” she said.

She said that beneficiaries would be trained in fisheries, poultry, knitting, crop farming, animal husbandry and small scale business, explaining that the first batch of 1,200 women were already undergoing the training for 2021.

According to her, participants were also being trained on advocacy communication with the aim of building their capacity to advocate for issues affecting women in their areas. (NAN)

