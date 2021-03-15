3,600 Bauchi women to benefit from NGO empowerment program –Official

March 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Mrs. Bukola Onyishi, Country Director, Women for Women International, an NGO, has announced that no fewer than 3,600 women in Bauchi state would be empowered to self-reliant over three years.

Onyishi stated this, on Monday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(), in Bauchi, adding that the International NGO would select   from areas with high influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

She identified the benefitting communities to include  Tirwun, Maraban Liman Katagum, Bununu and Tafawa Balewa,  in Bauchi and Tafawa Balewa  local government councils, respectively.

The country director said that 300 women from of the communities would undergo 12 months training, including numeracy, literacy classes and sessions on Village Savings and Loans (VSL).

“The program will be  conducted for three years.  300 women will be participating annually in of  the communities. Women for Women International will provide monthly stipends for all the ,” she said.

She said that would be trained in fisheries, poultry, knitting, crop farming, animal husbandry and small scale business, explaining that the first batch of 1,200 women were already undergoing the training for 2021.

According to her, participants were also being trained on advocacy communication with the aim of building their capacity to advocate for issues  affecting women in their areas. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,