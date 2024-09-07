36 State Attorneys-General, Stakeholders to Unite in Abuja Against Corruption

State Attorneys-General and Commissioners for Justice from all 36 states of Nigeria, alongside key stakeholders in the nation’s justice sector, will convene in Abuja on Monday, September 9th, 2024, for a pivotal one-day roundtable discussion on addressing the challenges of corruption in Nigeria.

The event, tagged the AGs Summit and themed “Building a Unified Front Against Corruption in Nigeria,” is organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

According to the Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu SAN, the summit is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing anti-corruption efforts across all levels of government.

It will also strengthen collaboration between the ICPC and State Attorneys-General nationwide in advancing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

The event will feature the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, as the special guest of honour. Former AGF, Kanu Agabi, SAN, will deliver the keynote address on the summit’s theme.

A dynamic panel discussion will also take place, led by former Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN. Other notable contributors include Mr. Ekpo Nta, former Chairman of ICPC; Prof. Mohammed Tabiu, SAN, of Bayero University, Kano; Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, SAN (Designate), of Nasarawa State University, Keffi; and Barr. Hauwa Abubakar, Attorney-General of Borno State.

This engagement seeks to identify and address the systemic challenges within the justice system that contribute to corruption, hindering ICPC’s efforts.

The summit also aims to develop effective strategies to enhance the ICPC’s capacity for corruption prevention, foster a stronger understanding between the ICPC and the Attorneys-General, and identify specific areas for collaboration between the ICPC and state governments.