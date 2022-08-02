359, 639 voters register in INEC continuous voters registration in Plateau 

By Peter Amine

No fewer than 359,639 voters have completed their registration in the just concluded Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration in Plateau.

Plateau INEC Head of Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Organisation, Mr Egwurube Otokpa, confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.Otokpa told NAN that the figure was for the CVR exercise that started June 28, 2021 across the country.The head of voter education who described the exercise as successful in the state.“

The turnout was very impressive, especially the last quarter and during the extension period there was an upsurge in the number of intending registrants.“As of Monday Aug.1, 2022 the figure released to us for the Plateau 359, 639 registrants. “The figure of the completed registrants in Plateau is one of the highest in the North Central Nigeria. “Majority of those who turn out to register were youths within the ages of 18 years and 34 years,” he said.

Otokpa told NAN there was last minute rush and some people who intended to register could not register before the deadline.The head of voter education however, said that the registration was a continuous process and would continue after the 2023 general elections. He urged those who register in earlier in the CVR exercise to collect their Permanent Voters Cards. (PVCs). According to him, there are PVC in local government INEC offices that have not been collected by the owners. He said that the date for the collection of PVCs for the just concluded CVR would be announced as soon that they were ready.(NAN)

