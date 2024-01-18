351 die in road crashes in Ogun – FRSC

Three hundred and fifty-one persons were killed in 839 auto crashes in Ogun in 2023.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Anthony Uga, made declaration on Thursday at Ota when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said 2,092 persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crashes.

Uga attributed drivers’ excessive speeding and other traffic violations as causes of most of the crashes, adding that wrongful overtaking, tyre bursts, and night journeys were other causes.

“We appeal to motorists, especially those plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to refrain from over-speeding and dangerous driving to prevent avoidable crashes.

“I advise drivers to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations so as to minimise accidents,’’ Uga said.

He also cautioned motorists against the use of expired tyres and encouraged them to rest adequately before embarking on journeys.

He said the FRSC would soon repeat its public enlightenment at motor parks, churches and mosques to sensitise the public on the importance of safe motoring.

Uga added that the FRSC would also visit schools in Ogun to educate students on why they should imbibe road safety culture at the early age. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

