35 youths get empowerment start-up kits in Anambra

Thirty-five youths who participated in the third phase of Anambra Government’s “One Youth, One Skill” programme, on Saturday received start-up kits in their various areas of specialisation.

Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment And Creative Economy while handing over the equipment to the beneficiaries, charged them to use them most profitably and become creators of employment.

The ceremony was part of the events marking the 2020 World Entrepreneurs Day in Anambra.

Obiekezie said world entrepreneurs day was a special day set aside to create awareness on entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership throughout the world.

According to her, it is a perfect day to celebrate people who start up businesses on their own and as well as founders, managers, contractors, industrialists, innovators, administrators, designers and producers.

The commissioner said such were the people who worked behind the scenes to run and grow successful businesses.

“We must bear in mind that entrepreneurship is vital not just for job creation but it is a very essential and integral part of our economic growth.

“History has proven that one of the key factors to sustainable socio-economic growth and development of any developed society is entrepreneurship.

“It has made our world better and easier as each day unfolds,” the commissioner said.

She said that the 35 beneficiaries were among the 100 selected youths who were moved into camp in February, adding that they qualified for the empowerment because of their exceptional performance.

She said the youths were trained in confectioneries/event management, computer management/software application, POP installation, tilling and screeding/interlocking as well as cosmetology.

Others were solar power installation, 3-D flooring, facials make-up, pedicure and manicure.

“All these efforts are to make sure that youths are meaningfully engaged with skills and knowledge to be economical independent and contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of the state.

“Today as we mark this year’s entrepreneurs day, Gov. Willie Obiano is empowering 35 outstanding youths who were trained in February in the third batch of “One Youth, One Skill” programme.

“We are giving them complete start-up kits for their different skills to encourage them to move into the society and become self-reliant and entrepreneurs” she said.

Obiekezie called on all youths in Anambra to get involved in the development and growth of the state, adding that the ministry was ever ready to engage them in programmes that would better their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed included mixers, industrial ovens, sets of camera, 3-D flooring tools, manicure/pedicure materials and facial make up kits. (NAN)