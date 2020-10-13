34-year-old Nigerian in race for Governor in USA

A 34-year-old Nigerian, Austin Chenge, is in the race for the governorship position in the state of Michigan in the United States of America (USA), come year 2022.

A statement by Abdul-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), indicated that Chenge, a native of Benue State in Nigeria, will challenge USA Representative Lamar Smith for the ticket under the Republican Party.

It said Chenge announced his intention to run for governor of Michigan in March 2020, making him the first Republican to do so.

According to the statement, the young Nigerian is an embodiment of the American dream who has repeatedly stunned critics by achieving what most people would consider impossible.

“Chenge is a Law graduate from the University of Birmingham, England. Since the year 2018, he has been serving with the US military as a specialist. He is a decorated with the Achievement Medal as a Distinguished Honour Graduate with a Culmulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 99.8% and for exceptional performance while on active duty.”

The statement said that Chenge is popular locally for designing the popular tricycle, known as “Wazobia tricycle”, in 2016, designed to improve the lives of peasant farmers all over Africa. (NAN)