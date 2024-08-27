33rd Anniversary: Creation of Osun not a mere political event – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday said the creation of the state in 1991 was not merely a political event, but the fulfilment

By Victor Adeoti

The Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday said the creation of the state in 1991 was not merely a political event, but the fulfilment of hope and aspirations of the people.

Adeleke said this during a state-wide broadcast on the 33rd Anniversary of the creation of the state in Osogbo.

The governor said that the state was created as a result of years of unwavering commitment and sacrifice by those who believed that “our unique cultural heritage, resources, and potential deserved recognition and development.”

“Our state’s creation was a culmination of the aspirations and struggles of our people. The vision is the pathway and the guiding light into the future.

“This was what the founding fathers and the agitators for the creation of a state to be named Osun had in mind and did everything possible to realise the vision,” he said.

Adeleke, while acknowledging those who championed the creation of the state, said their labour was no in vain, noting that they fought tirelessly, not for themselves, but for the future generations.

“Their sacrifices remain the foundation upon which we stand today.

“To these heroes, we owe our deepest gratitude and we are forever grateful to their resolve, advocating for a state where the voices of our people could be heard and their potentials fully harnessed,” he said.

Adeleke called on the people of the state to continue to contribute to the development of the state.

“Let us embrace the values of hard work, integrity, and community that have defined us as a people. Together, we can ensure that the Osun of tomorrow is even greater than the Osun of today.

“As your Governor, I am committed to leading this charge with transparency, dedication, and accountability.

“As we all know that governance is a collective responsibility. I call on our traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil servants, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneur to continue to play your part in the development of our state.

“Together, we can make Osun a model of excellence and progress.

“In the 33 years since our state’s creation, we have faced both triumphs and challenges, but we have also made significant strides. Our state has grown in leaps and bounds, and we have every reason to be proud of our achievements.

“From the development of our infrastructure to the empowerment of our youths, from the preservation of our rich cultural heritage to the promotion of peace and security.

“Osun State has continued to evolve, becoming a model for other states in the Federation.

“In the face of challenges, we must remain steadfast and together, we can overcome any obstacle that stands in our way. Our strength lies in our unity, our diversity, and our shared vision for a prosperous and peaceful Osun State,” he said.

The News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun was carved out of the Old Oyo State on Aug. 27, 1991 by the administration of retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. (NAN)