336 candidates contesting 2023 elections in Gombe – INEC

By Peter Uwumarogie

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that no fewer than 336 candidates will be contesting for various political positions in Gombe State in the forthcoming general elections.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, stated this in Gombe on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting on preparations for the general elections scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 11.

Ibrahim said of the 336 candidates, 14 would be contesting the governorship seat; 33 senatorial; 62 House of Representatives and 227 for the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly.

He said that the election would be contested in 2,988 polling units across the 114 registration areas in the state.

Ibrahim said that the commission had put in place some measures to ensure free, fair and credible elections, adding that so far, 10 out of the 14 outlined activities had been carried out.

“The 11th activity, which is the publication of official register of voters for the election, will be carried out on Thursday.

“The state has received a full complement of the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) required for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

“Other materials received include: voting cubicles, ballot boxes, INEC bags and sleeping mats,” he said.

On the collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the state, Ibrahim said there were 149,565 uncollected PVCs out of the 246,803 received from INEC headquarters for the state in 2022.

“At the commencement of the continuous voter registration (CVR), Gombe State had a balance of 62,799 PVCs belonging to those who registered before 2019.

“Out of that number, 5,957 persons have so far collected their PVCs, leaving a balance of 56,842 to be collected.

“The state received a total of 246,803 PVCs in 2022, belonging to those who registered newly during the CVR or requested for transfer/update/replacement during the period.

“Out of this number, 97,238 have collected their PVCs as at Jan. 9, leaving a balance of 149,565 to be collected,” he said.

The resident electoral commissioner appealed to potential voters in the state to go to their various wards to collect their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections. (NAN)