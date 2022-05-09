33,183 PVCs ready for collection in Jigawa-INEC

The Jigawa office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 33,183 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are ready for distribution to newly registered voters in the state.

Mr Hamza Idris, the Acting Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

“INEC in Jigawa has received a total of 33,183 PVCs for the first and second quarter (June – December), 2021 awaiting distribution to newly registered voters in the state,” Idris said.

He, therefore, urged all eligible voters in the state who registered and updated their record during the exercise to collect their PVCs at the commission’s local government area offices across the 27 LGAs of the state.

“The eligible voters should come with their print -outs earlier issued during the registration for easy identification ,and process their PVCs.

“The issuance is free, while collection by proxy is not allowed as photographs and thumb prints of prospective voters will be captured before collection,” he said. (NAN)

