33 Taliban militants killed in Afghan air force strikes – Defense ministry

July 24, 2021



Thirty-three Taliban militants were and 17 wounded Afghan Air Force (AAF) airstrikes two provinces on Friday, the country’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

The ministry said a statement that northern Jawzjan province, 19 militants were and 15 wounded after warplanes targeted militants’ hideouts Murghab and Hassan Tabbin villages on the outskirts of provincial capital Shiberghan.

According to the ministry, 14 Taliban, two non-Afghan militants, lost their lives and two wounded when the air force struck their position on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province.

Three militants’ vehicles, six motorcycles, two bunkers and a big of their weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

While the U.S. and NATO troops have been leaving the Asian country, violence the country on the rise.

To contain the situation, Afghan government to the militants. (Xinhua/NAN)

