3,226 Borno civil servants sit for maiden promotion examination

By Yakubu Uba

No fewer than 3,226 Borno civil servants are to sit for the first promotion examination introduced by the State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mandatory promotion examination for all categories of civil servants in the state was introduced by the Gov. Babagana Zulum administration as part of its policies of reforming the civil service.

The maiden examination which started on Tuesday will last for three days where eligible civil servants are expected to participate.

A statement by the Acting Head of Service who is also the Chairman, Promotion Examination Committee, Mallam Fannami, said all eligible candidates whose names did not appear on the list should wait for the second leg of the examination.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, who visited venue of the examination, told the workers that the exercise was not a witch hunt or aimed at victimising any one but designed to bring sanity into the system.

Meanwhile, the examination time table indicated that those for Tuesday examination included Accountants/Auditors, Engineers and Allied Staff, Doctors, Nurses/Midwives, Medical and Health workers. (NAN)