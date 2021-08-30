3,200 PLWD in Yobe to benefit from FG’s NSIP – Official

No fewer than 3,200 People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in Yobe will benefit from the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government established the NSIP in 2016, to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.

The suite of programmes under the NSIP focuses on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women.

Since 2016, these programmes combined have supported more than four million beneficiaries country-wide through a fair and transparent process supported by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning (MBNP) and other notable MDAs with aligned goals.

Mr Mohammad Isa, Leaders of the PLWD, made this known an interview with NAN in Damaturu on Monday.

Already, he said, bank details and bio data of the 3,200 PLWD were collected during an exercise initiated by the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities.

Isa, who is also the Chief Data Collector for the exercise, said PLWD were captured across the 17 local government areas.

”The data base will also provide a platform to the state, the Federal Governments and other donor agencies for planning purposes for future interventions,” he said.

Isa urged Gov. Mai Mala-Buni to assent to the bill for the establishment of the state commission for PLWD.

“ I am appealing to the governor to hasten the signing of the bill into law to pave way for domestication of the National Disability Act 2018, which seeks to protect the rights and privileges of PLWD.

“ These privileges include education, healthcare, priority in accommodation and emergencies as well as ensuring that public organizations reserve at least five per cent of employment for PWLD,” the leader said.

Isa, the pioneer Chairman, Joint National Association for Persons With Disabilities in the state, also appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the Special School in Damagum, Fune Local Government Area.

“ The school which is at its temporary site in Damagum, is in dire need of rehabilitation.

“ You will recall that the permanent site in Goniri was destroyed by insurgents, forcing the school to relocate to Damagum.

“ Some of the challenges at the temporary site include lack of instructional materials, inadequate trained teachers, absence of staff quarters and low enrolment,” he said.(NAN)

