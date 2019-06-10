32 year old Ogundoyin emerges Oyo Speaker

#TrackNigeria: A 32-year-old member representing Ibarapa East Constituency, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, on Monday emerged Speaker of the Oyo state house of assembly.

Ogundoyin who is the only returning lawmaker out of the overwhelming 26 members elected on the platform of PDP was nominated by Hon. Adebayo Babajide, representing Ibadan North Constituency for the Speakership position, seconded by Hon. Adeola Bamidele from Iseyin/Itesiwaju local government.

The clerk of the assembly, Ms. Felicia Oyediran, later sworn in Hon. Ogundoyin who was unanimously elected by the entire 32 lawmakers of the State.

Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin is one of the sons of the late philanthropist and industrialist, late Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin, who won the Ibarapa East by-election on the 2nd of June, 2018 to fill the post rendered vacant by the death of the late speaker of the 8th Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

In his inaugural speech, Ogundoyin promised to operate an open door policy in order to avoid any form of mistrust among lawmakers and also between the legislators and executives.

He said: “Our state sets the pace of a new generation leaders by electing me as the youngest Speaker in the history of the state and Nigeria.

“Politically, Oyo state has always set pace for good things in the Nigeria, and I promise, we the 9th will raise the bar of quality representation of the people.

“I need your support, cooperation and advices on how to move the house forward and you are free to call me to order when I am about to drift.”

“Our dream is to make Oyo State House of Assembly a model to others across Nigeria. I believe with the continuous support and cooperation of all other lawmakers in the house, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde and his cabinet, our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the people of Oyo State, we are going to make laws and formulate policies that will alleviate our people from suffering and make them proud of us”.

Governor Seyi Makinde in his short note implore the lawmakers to work hand in hand with the executives and always put the development of the state first in all their activities.