32 states have passed GBV legislation into law, Says Fayemi

By Monday Ajogun

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Wives Forum (NGWF), Mrs Bisi Fayemi, says 32 states in Nigeria have passed the Gender Based Violence bill into law.

Fayemi, who said this during the ground-breaking event of the new GBV sexual assault referral center in Benin on Thursday, added that it would help to tackle the scourge in country.

She commended the wife of Edo Governor, Mrs Besty Obaseki, for her commitment, courage and dedication to bring to an end the scourge of gender based violence in the state.

According to her, “We persuaded our husbands to take a stand against gender based violence and they followed suit and declared a state of emergency.

“At that time, 14 States were working to pass the GBV law but today we have 32 states of the federation that have keyed in and passed the GBV law to help fight the scourge.

“The GBV law is important as we don’t want to see our people suffer from the shame but if it occurred at all, their is a law to fight and punish the perpetrators and also protect the victims,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

