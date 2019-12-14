32-man Borno delegation understudies Kaduna on participatory governance

A 32-man delegation from Borno is in Kaduna State on a study of key government institutions in the area of good practices and participatory governance.

Leader of the team, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said on Friday in Kaduna that the 2-day visit is supported by Mercy Corps Nigeria.

Abubakar said the aim was to apply the experiences of Kaduna state in tackling poverty and build secure, productive and just communities in Borno.

He explained that Mercy Corps is running a peace programme on conflict management and stabilization in 20 communities in Gwoza, Damboa, Dikwa, Maiduguri and Jere local government areas of Borno.

According to him, the programme has three components which includes social cohesion, social inclusion and governance.

“One of the lineups of activities under these components is a learning visit by government officials to see the innovations and restructuring happening in Kaduna public service,” he said.

Abubakar disclosed that at the end of the visit, the team would develop action plans for implementation in Borno.

He said the 32-man team consists of officials from Ministries of Women Affairs, Finance, Justice and Local Government, as well as Legal Aid Council, Borno State House of Assembly and Local Government Councils.

The team leader said they would visit the Kaduna state

Ministries of Justice, Human Services and Social Development, and Budget and Planning, as well as the state Peace Commission, Civil Society Organizations and Interfaith Mediation Centre.

Also, the Director Women Affairs in Borno, Hajiya Falmata Gambo, said she was impressed with what the team had seen so far.

Similarly, the Desk Officer, Borno State House of Assembly, Baba Kura Maina, said their experiences in Kaduna would help to add value to the transformational efforts of Gov. Babagana Zulum.

Maina, who described the Borno governor as a blessing to the state, said he has put in place machineries needed for restoration of the lost glory of the state.(NAN)