31st Anniversary: Jigawa Govt declares Friday work free day

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Jigawa Government has declared Friday, work free day to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Spokesman, office of the State Head of the Civil Service (HoS), in Dutse on Thursday.

The government felicitated the people of the state and enjoined them to pray for the state and the country while celebrating the day.

“It is hoped and highly envisaged that all pubic servants and the entire people of the state will utilise the one day break in thanking the Almighty Allah for conducive atmosphere, peaceful co-existence and pray for His intervention to salvage the nation from the lingering security challenges”.

Jigawa was created out of the old Kano state on Aug. 27, 1991 by the then Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

The state has a total of 27 Local Government Areas. (NAN)

