3,000 to participate in Diaspora investment virtual summit – Dabiri-Erewa

Three thousand participants are expected in the Nigerians in Diaspora virtual Investment Summit holding from Nov. 20 to 21, according to Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Dabiri-Erewa, who announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said that the summit, which is the third edition, had the theme “Post-COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment”.

She said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would declare the summit open and would also deliver a keynote address.

She called on Nigerians to attend the on-line investment summit which would bring on many experts with participants taking through exhibition halls.

“The biggest advantage is that participants are free to attend from anywhere in the world,” she said.

“This virtual summit is aimed at creating an avenue for prospective, meaningful and sustainable Diaspora investment to be relied upon to boost teconomic growth in Nigeria.

“The virtual summit will also showcase the investment opportunities and the developmental framework put in place to make investing in Nigeria more attractive to Nigerian Diaspora investors.

“The aim is to establish a platform where Diaspora investors can interact with potentials, sponsors, partners and collaborate with government; they will also direct round-table deals for mutual benefits.

“We are also expecting financial intermediaries and stakeholders who have an interest and commitment to the resurgence and revival of the Nigerian economy, with particular regard to its diversification to enhance attractiveness.

“This summit will strengthen participants’ profile, expand their network, show-case practice, products and services at a virtual conference with potential government actors.

“We project that 3,000 participants will be joining this investment summit. Participation is free. However, pitchers looking for investors are asked to pay N15,000,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Summit, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, said that this year’s event would be held via webinar due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that it was expected to attract Diaspora investors from the Healthcare, Education, Agric-business, Creative, Sports and Entertainment, Telecom, ICT/Fin-tech and Manufacturing sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was organised by NIDS, a private sector-driven initiative, in collaboration with NIDCOM and Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative.

Investors and stakeholders are expected to register online to participate in the Summit. (NAN)