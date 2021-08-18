3000 Ogun residents to enjoy free eye test–Lawmaker

No fewer than 3000 residents of Abeokuta in Ogun would benefit from the free eye tests and 500 cataract operation courtesy of a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rep. Olumide Jones.

This is contained in a statement issued by Jones and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to him, the gesture is part of his efforts to reduce incidence of avoidable blindness in the society.

The programme which is slated for Aug. 26 and 27, for Abeokuta North and South Local Government, would hold at the Centenary Hall Ake, Abeokuta.

He noted that the initiative would help health professionals to detect certain eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, which could lead to loss of sight.

Jones stressed the need for people to take their health conditions seriously most especially their sight.

He added that the outreach would also support and put smiles on the faces of others by helping them not only with screening, but also with treatment and medications.

He further said that the effort would fill the vacuum in the health sector toward producing an environment filled with healthy people.

He however, appealed to the residents to avail themselves of the programme, especially the aged, in order to receive quality eye care services from the professionals. (NAN)

