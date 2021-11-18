300 pupils benefit from Navy’s educational outreach in Calabar

The Naval War College Nigeria has distributed thousands of educationalmaterials to at least 300 pupils of Government Primary School Ekorinim on Thursday in Calabar.Wife of the Commandant of the College, Mrs Jamilia Murtala-Bashir, who donated the materials on behalf of the College, said that the donation was part of the College’s desire in promoting teaching and learning from the basic.

The materials donated include, branded exercise books, writing pen and pencil, mathematics set, erasers among others.She said that the donation was part of the activities lined up to celebrate the graduation ceremony of participants of Naval War College Course 5, billed for Friday in Calabar.“

We hope that providing them with these educational materials will help to improve their learning culture.“I want to charge them to imbibe the culture of writing, reading and listening attentively to their teachers.“The Naval War College places premium on the education of children. We are here to support the children and to also encourage them to always have a positive outlook towards life.“

This is a government school and alot of the pupils find it difficult to access these materials, hence the presence of the Naval War College to bridge the gap,” she said.

Wife of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Mrs Sha’awa Kashim-Ibrahim, also assisted in distributing the materials to the pupils.Headmistress of the school, Mrs Asuquo Okon, thanked the College Commandant, Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir for encouraging basic education.Okon stated that the materials would go a long way in helping the students to meet their educational requirement. (NAN)

