300 new recruits graduate from Correctional Training School Enugu

The Correctional Training School, Enugu, has graduated 300 fresh recruits who had undergone the Basic Course 225 Batch C, drawn from 29 states of the federation.

Performing the ceremony during their passing out parade on Friday, in Enugu, the Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, said the training was mandatory for all fresh recruits for a period of six months.

Nababa, represented by the Assistant Controller-General on Covering Duty, Zone G, Benin, Mr Ekanem Ekwere, said the training was meant for fresh recruits into the service, designed to mould their personality and character, in line with other paramilitary agencies in the country.

“You have been on basic training course which included thorough drilling, academics, parade, as well as physical and psychological exercise.

“It is, therefore, expected that your performance on the job in the respective areas of responsibilities should not be short of excellent,” he advised.

The Controller-General congratulated them for their endurance, perseverance and good conduct throughout the period of the training.

He noted that they were passing out at a time the Correctional Service were consolidating on the gains of several years of serious transformation by the past administration.

According to him, the service was strictly guided by the Nigeria Correctional Service Act, 2019 that provided for the effective implementation of both custodial and the non-custodial measures.

He said the Service, under his leadership, was taking stock of a mission on self appraisal, hence the need for zero tolerance to indiscipline and unprofessional conduct by its personnel, for effective service delivery.

Nababa pointed out that any act of indiscipline, disloyalty, as well as disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination would be thoroughly dealt with.

As newly trained recruited officers, he said, always direct your complaints and grievances on official matters through the established channels of communication, which would also serve as a guide for you through out your careers in the service.

“And you are to be guided by that channel throughout your career in the service and as you proceed to your stations, try to distinguish yourself and shun any act of indiscipline and misconduct,” Nababa warned.

The director general expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for their support that made it possible for the six months training to be effectively executed.

He commended the Commandant of the Correctional Training School, Controller of Corrections, Ya Sambo, the directing staff and the instructors, for their professional conduct during the training, which was evident during the parade by the graduands, despite the challenges of resources and physical infrastructure.

Also speaking at the event, Sambo said the school needed funds to effectively run, even though he ensured that the little that was made available to them were put to good use.

He stated that the participants were drawn from 29 states of the federation.

A graduand, Edith Ugbowa, said she was excited with the event, describing it as very wonderful.

“We went through a lot but at the end we made it and I give God all the glory,” she said.

The climax of the graduation ceremony and passing out parade was the parade by the participants, and award of excellence on four areas, to deserving students.

The four areas included parade, academics, leadership and hard work. (NAN)

