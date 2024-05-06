30% of Kano inmates empowered with skills to cater for family needs – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, says 30 per cent of its convicted inmates have been empowered with various vocational skills to cater for the needs of their families.

SC Musbahu Lawan, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

Lawan said the inmates were transformed not only to become law-abiding citizens, but also to earn a living through the skills and vocation they learned while in custody.

According to him, the inmates are being trained on different skills acquisition such as local and traditional hand fans, tailoring, beat making, weaving, carpentry and barbing among others.

Lawan noted that the production of traditional hand fan attracted high patronage from members of the public.

“People come from different places within and outside Kano to purchase the traditional hand fans and crafted hand staff which is used for turbaning, marriage and naming ceremonies among others.

“Majority of the inmates became productive to themselves, their families and the society at large through the skills acquisition programmes” he said.

He explained that while in custody, some of the inmates had bought houses for their families, paid house rent, school fees up to university level and also provided basic needs for their families.

“The NCoS Kano command will continue to empower inmates through behavior modification, as well as vocational skills acquisition, for them to become responsible members of the society.

“To complement this effort, these inmates when discharged, are provided with aftercare materials by the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), for them to properly reintegrate back into the society,” Lawan said.

The PRO commended the people of Kano and the general public for patronising different products made by the inmates across the correctional centres in the state.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 provides inmates the opportunity to enroll in formal and informal education programmes as well as other programmes to facilitate their empowerment,” Lawan said. (NAN)

By Ramatu Garba