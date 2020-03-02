30 killed in Kaduna gunmen attacks

Gunmen attacks in seven villages, in Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna, has claimed 30 lives and left several others injured.

The villages struck by the suspected bandits include, Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau.

The bandits are reported to have struck the villages for providing information to security agents.

Police authorities are yet to officially confirm the attack, but an indigene of Giwa local government told ChannelsTV that joint troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Force launched offensive attacks against the bandits, killing many.